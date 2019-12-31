Bullard, Kathy J.

Bullard, Kathy J. July 11, 1958 - December 26, 2019 Kathy J. Bullard passed away peacefully at home with family by her side. She enjoyed winters at their home in Arizona, but most importantly loved spending time with her grandchildren. Preceded in death by father Thomas Tedder. Survived by husband James "Jim" Bullard; sons, Tom (Gina) and Bryan Bullard; grandchildren, Zoey and Dylan; mother Mary Ann Tedder; her twin brother, Dale (Lori) Tedder; twin sisters, Karen (Steve) Christensen and Debra (Hal) McIntosh. CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: Monday, January 6, at 10:30am at Thanksgiving Lutheran Church, 3702 370 Plaza, Bellevue, NE. Inurnment in Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Multiple Systems Atrophy Coalition. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL, 3402 Samson Way Bellevue 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com

Service information

Jan 6
Memorial Service
Monday, January 6, 2020
10:30AM
Thanksgiving Lutheran Church
3702 S 370 Plaza
Bellevue, NE 68123
