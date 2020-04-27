Bull, Nick J. Age 39 Elkhorn, NE. Survived by parents, Dave and Kathy of Elkhorn; sisters, Erin (Donn) Kasner of Omaha, Kari (Mike) Winklepleck of Sioux City IA, and Abby (Chris) Sayers of Leigh, NE; grandmother Margaret Bull of Elkhorn; nieces; nephews; aunts and uncles. Private Family Service will be held. Memorials to the Town and Country Humane Society, 14110 S. 84 St. Papillion, NE 68046. Condolences to: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

