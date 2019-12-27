Buelt, Daniel J. Age 64 Dan passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Josie Harper Hospice House, Wednesday Dec. 25, 2019. He had been bravely battling cancer before succumbing Christmas day. Born Nov. 14, 1955 in Carroll, IA to John L. and Mary Ann (Stickrod) Buelt. Graduated Omaha Benson High. He worked 32 years in the Old Bell Telephone System, AT&T and Lucent/Avaya. Most of those years he proudly served as a union officer for C.W.A. Local 744 and I.B.E.W. Local 1974. Preceded in death by his parents. Survived by brothers, Thomas, R. William, John and Joseph; five nephews, three nieces, as well as five great-grandnieces and nephews. Dan loved riding his Harley, woodworking and spending time with family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, 6pm, at Roeder Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Visiting Nurses Association, 12565 W Center Rd. #100, Omaha, NE 68144. ROEDER MORTUARY, INC. - 108TH STREET CHAPEL 2727 N 108th St., Omaha, NE 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

