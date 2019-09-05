Buechler, Norma J. June 28, 1926 - September 1, 2019 Age 93. Norma was born in Osmond, NE, to Gustav and Emma. Norma enjoyed her family and her extended family at Good Samaritan home. Loved to gamble at the casino and driving her electric wheelchair in the Indy 500 daily. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Erwin; daughter, Rosemary; grandson, Michael; great-grandson Jordan. Norma leaves behind her son, David (Deb); daughters, Sue, Lynne, Denise; son-in-law, Rory; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. SERVICES will be held 11am Friday, September 6, 2019, at Braman Southwest Chapel. VISITATION with the family will be one hour prior. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.