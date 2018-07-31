Buckmaster, William R. "Bill" MSgt USAF (Ret) Age 81 MSgt William "Bill" R. Buckmaster USAF (Ret), of Ithaca, NE, died Saturday, July 28, 2018, at his home in Ithaca. He was born April 6, 1937 in Prince Frederick, MD, to William M. and Mary E. (Gibson) Buckmaster. VISITATION: Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, from 5-8pm, at Svoboda Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE with Military Honors: Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, 10:30am at Ithaca United Methodist Church, 302 7th St., Ithaca, NE. Private interment at Indian Mound Cemetery, Ithaca, NE. Memorials to Ithaca Vol. Fire Dept. or Ithaca United Methodist Church. To leave condolences, visit www.marcysvoboda.com. SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME Wahoo, NE (402) 443-3624

TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

