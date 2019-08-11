Buckman, Dennis Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Survived by loving and devoted wife, Sherry Buckman; father of Ashley Buckman; grandfather of Elijah Buckman and special friend Aaron Meyers; cherished stepdaughter, Christy (Matt) Kriegler; grandchildren, Greg and Abby Kriegler; a great brother-in-law to Mike Jones; a special father-in-law to Chuck (Majorie) Jones. Dennis was a friend to all. One of Dennis's love was to be involved in the Boy's Town Alumni. He was just elected Vice-President of the Boy's Town Alumni. SERVICES will be at Boy's Town Chapel on Tuesday, August 13, with VISITATION from 9-10am and SERVICES to begin at 10am. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the BT Alumni Assoc., 14057 Flanagan Blvd., Omaha, NE 68018 would much be appreciated.

