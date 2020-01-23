Buckman, Barbara Jean January 4, 1954 - January 20, 2020 Age 66 of Bellevue, formerly of Plattsmouth. Barbara is survived by her husband, Daryl Buckman; son, Charles Buckman and wife Kelsey, all of Bellevue; sister, Teresa Lewandowski and husband John; two brothers: Chuck Brink and wife Cathy; Ed Brink and wife Deb, all of Plattsmouth. VISITATION: 1-9pm Friday, Jan. 24, with family present from 6-8pm, at Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth. FUNERAL: 10am Saturday, Jan. 25, at mortuary. Internment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials to Victory Boxing Club or Hope Community Church. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com
Buckman, Barbara Jean
To send flowers to the family of Barbara Buckman, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
1:00PM-9:00PM
1:00PM-9:00PM
Roby Funeral Home
346 Ave. A
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
346 Ave. A
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
Guaranteed delivery before Barbara's Visitation begins.
Jan 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Roby Funeral Home
346 Ave. A
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
346 Ave. A
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
Guaranteed delivery before Barbara's Funeral Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.