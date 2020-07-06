Buckley, Janet S. April 3, 1958 - June 28, 2020 Preceded in death by her father, Bob Buckley; son, David; sister, Patti; and granddaughter, Karissa Jones. Survived by her mother, Pat Buckley; daughters, Misty (Marcus) Harvey, and KC (James) Fiala; grandchildren, Johnny and Camdyn; siblings, Wayne, Jenny, and Brenda; her large extended family; and many dear friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday 11am at the 72nd Street Chapel, with VISITATION with the family one hour prior to the Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

