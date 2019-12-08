Buckles, Larry D. July 12, 1947 - December 5, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, William and Corrinne Buckles; and grandmother Verdene Buckles. Survived by wife Lori Buckles; daughter, Nicole (Brad) Smith; son, Bryan Buckles; grandson Bradley Smith; and many more family members. A true friend to all, Larry was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a proud Army Veteran who served his country in Vietnam. Larry also served the United States as a dedicated employee of the Veterans Administration Hospital for twenty-nine years. Taking care of his family, friends, and neighbors his entire life, Larry took great pride in helping all others. He will be greatly missed. VISITATION: Thursday, December 12, from 6-8pm at the Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, Omaha. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, December 13, at 10:30am at the Funeral Home. Private Inurnment. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.