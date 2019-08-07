Buckingham, Mildred M. "Millie"

Buckingham, Mildred M. "Millie" Age 89 Mildred "Millie" M. Buckingham, of Ashland, NE, entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland, NE. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, 10am, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1625 Adams St., Ashland, NE. VISITATION: Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, 5-7pm, with 7pm Rosary, all at Church. Interment at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, Greenwood, NE. Memorials to St. Mary Catholic Church, Ashland, NE. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. MARCY MORTUARY 104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | 402-944-3343

