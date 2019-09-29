Buchanan, Robert W. March 1920 - September 22, 2019 Robert W. Buchanan passed away peacefully at his home in Eden Prairie, MN. Robert was born in Des Moines, IA, to John and Florence Buchanan and had one older brother, John. Robert graduated from Central High School in Omaha, NE, and went on to graduate from Omaha University before serving in the military in World War II. Robert pursued a lifelong career in the insurance industry with Prudential and Western States. Robert and his wife, Anna Lou Jackson Buchanan had four children: Nancy, Bob (Maggie), Susan (Roland) and Carol. He was preceded in death by his brother John, Anna Lou, Nancy, Bob and granddaughter, Sara. In 1974 Robert married Barbara Penn Rannenberg and they beautifully blended their families. Barbara's sons are Steven (Wendy), Robert (Bertsie) and John (Sean). Robert was blessed with 11 grandchildren: Sara (deceased), PK (Angel), Jake (Nikki), Courtney (Matt), Angela (Chris), Becca (Keith), Gayle (Jeff), Heidi (Jason), Chris (Henry), Kurt (Julia) and Taylor (Chris). Robert loved his 21 delightful great-grandchildren. Robert enjoyed golf (with 4 holes in 1), travel, reading, family and friends. His faith in God sustained him in his later years. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, October 18, 2019, at 1:30pm, with Visitation from 1-1:30pm, at Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapel, 7625 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55344. Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer Association, Salvation Army and the Red Cross.
