Bryant, Richard Leon, Jr. June 2, 1944 - October 2, 2019 Richard Leon Bryant Jr., 75 departed this life on October 2, 2019 in Hallandale Beach, Florida, after a sudden brief illness. Richard is preceded in death by his father, Richard Leon Bryant Sr.; mother, Myrtle Bryant (Harrington); brothers, Henry and Jackie Harrington. He is survived by daughter, Mercedes Bryant-Williams (Tyrone) of Fayetteville, NC; and sons, William "Billy" Frazier of Omaha, NE and Saladin Bryant of Fayetteville, NC; grandchildren, Billy Kellogg, Adrian Copeland and Nadia Williams; cousins, Barbara Blair-Laster of Dallas, TX and Brenda Blair- Ruffin (John Jr) of Omaha,NE. Richard was born in Omaha on June 2, 1944 and attened Omaha North High School before joining the Marine Corps. A life long learner, advid reader and writer his whole life, Richard was an author of two books and was completing a third at the time of his death. Richard had a passion for life that showded in his great since of humor, love of people, nature and animals. Richard never met a stranger and was a life-long friend to many. He was deeply loved and will be eternally missed by his family and friends. Richard was Cremated in Florida and the family will hold a Memorial Service with Military Honors in Omaha this spring. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to the Eastern Nebraska Veteran's Home.

