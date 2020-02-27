Bryant-Merriweather-Townsell, Idalyne September 11, 1999 - February 19, 2020 Of Omaha. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm; SERVICE: 2pm Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, all at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha, NE. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

