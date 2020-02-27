Bryant-Jones, Evelyn L.

Bryant-Jones, Evelyn L. Age 89 - February 20, 2020 Survived by sons: Doyle T., Omaha, Paul E. (Robin) Bryant, Atlanta, GA; stepchildren: Tony, Michael, Marcelyn, Doyle Jr., Myra, Mary, Gregory; sisters: Jackie, Sylvia, LaVern; brothers: Ricky, Larry, Orelandus; 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives, special friends: Othello Dunson and Patricia Jean-Paul. Eastern Star Rites followed by WAKE, 7pm Friday, Church. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Saturday, Mt. Calvary Community Church, 5112 Ames Ave. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com

