Bryan, Bernice C.

Bryan, Bernice C. Age 88 - December 28, 2019 VISITATION: Thursday, January 2, from 9:30-11:30am, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11:30am, at Bethany Funeral Home. Interment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison (402) 593-6100 bethanyfuneralhome.com

