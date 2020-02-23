Brunsvold, Kenneth Kermit "Kenny"

Brunsvold, Kenneth Kermit "Kenny" November 28, 1934 - February 20, 2020 Age 85. Throughout his 35 years of civilian service to our country, Kenneth received numerous awards and commendations, including the Superior Civilian Service Award Medal from the Army Corps of Engineers. Preceded in death by father, Kermit Brunsvold; mother, Connie Carney; and granddaughter, Mandy Herring. Survived by wife of 63 years, Betty; daughters, Kim Doffin (Dewayne), and Jackie Herring (Steve); son, Steve Brunsvold; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and half-sister Patti Page (Harry). Reception of Friends: Monday, February 24, 5-7pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, February 25, 11am at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Inurnment: Wednesday, February 26, 9am at Omaha National Cemetery. Military Honors: Army National Guard and American Legion Post #331. Memorials: American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Brunsvold as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

