Bruning, Donna Marie Age 77 Donna M. Bruning, of Bennington, NE, died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chris and Verda Dinesen; and a brother, Carl McNeil. Donna was survived by her husband, Clem Bruning of Bennington; a sister, Mary Ann Buckingham of Omaha; and a brother, Richard Dinesen of Rapid City, SD; along with many nieces and nephews. She worked for a time at Mutual of Omaha, and was the bookkeeper for Bruning Trucking Company. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10am Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn. VISITATION with the family: Monday, August 5, 2019, 6-8pm, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home. Memorials can be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Omaha and can be left or mailed to the funeral home. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

