Brungardt, Joyce I. January 22, 1944 - April 7, 2020 Gretna. Preceded in death by parents, Alfred and Margaret Gadeken; and sister Judy Satter. Survived by husband Bill; son, Jeff (Chris); grandchildren, Nykki Conway, Ryan (Jae) Brungardt, and Tyler Brungardt (Natalie Rech); 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ron (Janis) Gadeken, Lavonne (Warren) Wood, Dan (Lori) Gadeken, and Debb (Kim) Raymond; many nieces and nephews. Services at a later date. Memorials to the family. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

