Brungardt, Fred E. III "Bud" February 24, 1957 - October 9, 2019 Bud passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019 after a six-month battle with liver cancer. He is survived by wife, Debra Brungardt; siblings, Kimberly Bohl, Lori Christensen, Scott E. Brungardt; children, Kori (Colby) Bidrowsky, Kayla Eccarius, Kristi (Blake) Allred, Katie Brungardt, James (Jimmy) Brungardt; stepchildren, Heather (Hilario) Alaniz; Joseph Salvo; Amanda Brothers; 11 grandchildren, four nephews, and one niece. CELELBRATION OF LIFE GATHERING: Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 1-6pm, at Cunningham Pub & Grill, 10904 W. Dodge Road, in Omaha.

