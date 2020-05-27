Bruneteau, Modere "Ray" Fernand III Age 79 Omaha. Passed away on May 21, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. VIGIL SERVICE: Wednesday, May 27th, 7pm at West Center Chapel, with family Receiving friends (per CDC guidelines) from 4-7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, May 28th, 10:30am at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to The Tangier Shrine, and The Millard American Legion Post 374. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service or Mass, go to our website and click the "View Livecast" button on our homepage or use service links below. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

