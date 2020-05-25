Bruneteau, Modere "Ray" Fernand, III Age 79 Omaha. Passed away on May 21, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Ray was born on April 19, 1941 to Modere Fernand II and Norma Bruneteau in Detroit, MI. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; sisters, Yvette (Steier), and Charmaine (Barry); and his first wife, Lisa (Klassen) Bruneteau. Ray leaves behind his loving wife, Kathy (Lusero) Bruneteau; children: Renee (Chris) Dervin, Modere IV, Cynthia, and Nicole Joy (Jon); step-daughter, Rachel Culp; grandchildren: Bailey, Sarah, Rozlyn, Matthew, Jordan, Samantha, and Gabe; great-granddaughter Nova; and special family: Bob, Melinda, Nathan and Noah Schuette. VIGIL SERVICE: Wednesday, May 27th, 7pm at West Center Chapel, with family Receiving friends (per CDC guidelines) from 4-7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, May 28th, 10:30am at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to The Tangier Shrine, and The Millard American Legion Post 374. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service or Mass, go to our website and click the "View Livecast" button on our homepage or use service links below. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

