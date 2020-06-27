Bruner, BG Thomas J., U.S. Army (Ret.) January 2, 1941 - June 23, 2020 Tom was born in San Francisco, CA, to Winfield and Margaret (Browne) Bruner. He moved to Crescent, IA, at age 10, where he was raised by his loving grandparents, Charles and Winnie Adams. Tom was always proud to call Crescent his home. He was a born leader and American patriot. A few of his early accomplishments include earning the rank of Eagle Scout at age 14. He was president of the Thomas Jefferson class of 1959, where he lettered in football, wrestling, and track. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Bellevue University. Tom's civilian career was with the Omaha Public Power District for 39 years, where he retired as Manager, Omaha Service Center, Electric Operations. He was dedicated to providing reliable service to the district's customers and being both a mentor and friend to members of the OPPD family. Tom's military career began in 1960, when he joined the U.S. Army Reserve. He retired as Commanding General of the 3D COSCOM (CONUS) in 1996. Throughout 36 years of serving his country, Tom received many commendations and awards including the Distinguished Service Medal, the Bronze Star, the Legion of Merit, and the Meritorious Service Medal with a Silver Oak Leaf Cluster. He was a graduate of the U.S. Army War College and appointed as an Army Reserve Ambassador (Iowa). Among all his recognitions and awards, Tom would say he was most proud of his family and their accomplishments. Golfing, attending his grandchildren's events with Connie, and reliving great memories over lunch with his friends were a few of his favorite pastimes. He is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret (Browne) Bruner and father, Winfield Bruner. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Connie; daughters, Tracey (Jerome) Rayhons, Diane (Mike) O'Hara; grandchildren, Adam (Jessie) O'Hara, Ashley (Gage) Ruppe, Shannon Rayhons, Mariah Rayhons (Dalton Viggers); brother, Edward (Elease). He lived his life with poise, dignity, and an unwavering love for his family. He remained a modest man who was a mentor, role model and inspiration to many. He will be dearly missed. VISITATION: with the family, Monday, 5-7pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, 11am at the funeral home. INTERMENT: Cedar Lawn Cemetery with military honors tendered by the U. S. Army Honor Guard. A lunch will follow at the Council Bluffs Country Club. Memorials suggested to the Crescent Volunteer Fire Dept. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
