Bruhn, Jacqueline J. Age 87 years of Springfield, MO. Preceded in death by husband Earl, Jr and son Earl, III; survived by son Scott of Elkhorn; daughters Roxanne (David) Crockett of Urbana, MO and Cynthia (Bob) Van Hook of Camdenton, MO; 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sister Marilyn Markovitsch of Boise, ID. VISITATION Sunday, June 7, 2020 5-7pm. FUNERAL Monday, June 8, 2020 at 1pm, all at the funeral home. Interment Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to: Citizens Against Domestic Violence http://www.cadv-voc.org/donate.html look for donate button located at bottom left of page or please mail Memorial to CADV Attention: Executive Director 45 5th St, Camdenton, MO 65020. *please note on check: Jacqueline Bruhn Memorial. Jacqueline was proud to help survivors obtain a life free of violence. Her daughter Cyndi Bruhn Van Hook CADV Board of Directors, President - an active advocate for several years. Condolences and live webcast available at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

