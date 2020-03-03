Bruggeman, Michael C. February 1, 1948 - February 29, 2020 Survived by wife, Cathy; children, John (Blakely) Bruggeman, Jenny (Dan) Howard, and Ellen (Josh) Johnson; his grandchildren, Connor Bruggeman, Cassidy Duering, Samantha Duering, Charlie Howard, Ben Howard, Cabhan Bruggeman, Molly Howard, Julian Johnson, and Layla Johnson; his great-grandchildren, Benjamin Soto and Chase Duering; and his two brothers, Joe and Matt. Preceded in death by daughter, Anne Elizabeth; both parents, Clete and Patricia; and sister, Margaret, and brother, Patrick. VISITATION: Wednesday, March 4, 6:15 pm, with a Rosary following at 7pm, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church (15353 Pacific St, Omaha, NE 68154). FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, March 5, 10am, at St. John's Church on Creighton University's campus.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Bruggeman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.