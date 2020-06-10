Bruggeman, Dolores "Dee" (Reznicek)

Bruggeman, Dolores "Dee" (Reznicek) March 30, 1928 - May 28, 2020 Age 92. Passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020. Born on March 30, 1928 in Beemer, NE she was the oldest of 5 children. Dee met John C. Bruggeman while working at Mutual of Omaha, married and had 8 children. Dee was many things to many people, a consummate maternal figure. She lived to love and serve others and will be missed. Preceded in death by parents; husband John; son Johnny; and 3 siblings. Survived by children: Betsy (Bill) Mulligan, Jeanne (Jim) McGowan, Kathy Bruggeman, Dan (Mary) Bruggeman, Tim (BJ) Bruggeman, Bob (Susan) Bruggeman, and Nick (Lisa) Bruggeman; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and brother Rollie Reznicek. FUNERAL will be June 13, at 11am, with VISITATION at 10am, all at St. Robert Bellarmine, Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: JDRF jdrf.org, St. Vincent DePaul https://www.svdpomaha.com, Heart Ministry Center www.heartministrycenter.org

