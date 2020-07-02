Bruckner, Jane Marion (Holman) August 23, 1922 - June 26, 2020 Age 97. Jane was born in Omaha to Joseph Elmer and Goldie (Anderson) Holman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony E Bruckner; her parents; her brothers, Joseph, George, Frederick, Eugene; and sister, Dorothy (Holman) Harden. She is survived by sons, Anthony (Laura) Bruckner, Robert (Marilyn) Bruckner, and Charles (Barbara) Bruckner; 10 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and 11 great great grandchildren. A Private Burial Service was held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha Nebraska. Memorials to the First Responders Foundation Omaha, or the charity of your choice.

