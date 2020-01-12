Bruce, Willa M. (Smallwood)

Bruce, Willa M. (Smallwood) August 22, 1938 - January 4, 2020 Dr. Willa Marie Bruce, age 81, of Omaha, a former Kayser Professor of Public Administration at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020 after a long illness. Preceded in death by husband, Robert B. Bruce; and son, Josh Bruce. Survived by husband, Dr. James Walton Blackburn; sons, Dr. Robert "Bo" Bruce (Marianne Pascale), and Joseph M. Bruce (Carol); and grandson, Robby Bruce. VISITATION: Monday, January 13th, from 1-2pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by a FUNERAL SERVICE at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Boys Town. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

