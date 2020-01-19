Bruce, Nathan Ernest, D.O.

Bruce, Nathan Ernest, D.O. August 21, 1982 - January 17, 2020 Passed away at his home as a result of a heart attack. Survived by wife, Marin J. Broucek; son, Camden D. Bruce; parents, Donna and Doug; brothers, Michael (Tera), and David (Sonya); nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Janice McKenney and Willard Broucek. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, January 21st, 11am at the West Center Chapel. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Nathan Bruce, D.O. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.