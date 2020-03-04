Brubaker, Elizabeth R. (O'Meara) October 14, 1921 - February 26, 2020 Preceded in death by husbands, James F. O'Meara Sr. and Cecil Brubaker; son, Michael J. O'Meara; sister, Patricia Chess. Survived by sons, James F. (Linda) O'Meara Jr., Thomas J. (Venus) O'Meara; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Connie Morse; numerous nieces and nephews. SERVICE: Friday, 1pm, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to The Alzheimers Association. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Brubaker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.