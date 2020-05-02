Brownless, Carol Ann December 25, 1927 - April 27, 2020 Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Robert Brownless. She is survived by her children, Steven (Joanna Branch) Brownless, Jeanne (Peter) McBride, David Brownless; grandchildren, Kate (Josh Rashkin) McBride, Kevin McBride. Services pending for a later date. Arbor Cremation Society 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 | (402) 393-0319

