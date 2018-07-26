Browning, Joseph Age 78, of Robson Ranch, Denton, TX, passed away on July 21, 2018, at his home. He was born on January 11, 1940, to Herald and Eileen Browning of El Paso, TX. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Browning; two brothers, Kenneth Browning and John Browning; sister, Mary Love; six daughters, Mary, JoAnne, Laura, Pam, Wendy, and Krista; and numerous grandchildren. He touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held at the clubhouse at Robson Ranch in Denton, TX, on Thursday, August 2nd, from 2-4pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to New Life Church in Sanger, TX, or a charity of your choice.

