Brown, Wallace Elliot III "Chip"

Brown, Wallace Elliot III "Chip" April 27, 1959 - May 15, 2020 61 of Chesapeake, OH passed away in his Omaha, NE home May 15, 2020. Chip graduated in 1977 from Chesapeake High School; Metro Community College in 1995. Preceded in death by Anita Dean Gibson and Bobby Gibson (parents). Survived by three daughters Lauri Turek, Kirsten Brown and Megan Brown; Colton Turek (grandson) all of Omaha, NE. Also survived by sister Vanessa Brown Grace of Jacksonville, FL; brothers Michael Alan Brown of Chesapeake, OH and Anthony Scott Brown of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Katie Akers Norton (Joey) of Jacksonville, FL; as well as many nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE to be held June 20, 2020 from 12-2pm at Kremer Funeral Home. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Wallace Brown, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.