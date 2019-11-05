Brown, Thelma J.

Brown, Thelma J. Age 83 - October 31, 2019 Survived by two daughters, Cynthia Portorreal, Chesapeake, VA; Sandra (Joseph) Gause, Lincoln, NE; four brothers, Robert G. (Carrie) Felton, Ceasar, Charles D., Leroy Felton; two sisters, Gloria Jean, Bernice, all Yazoo City, MS; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives. WAKE: 5-7pm Wednesday; SERVICE: 11am Thursday, Salem Baptist Church. Interment: Graceland Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th Street 402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com

