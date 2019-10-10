Brown, Shirley Anne January 18, 1937 - October 7, 2019 MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, 2pm, at Kremer Funeral Home. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

