Brown, Rev. James Victor, OAR June 8, 1921 - December 8, 2019 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 20, 11am, St. James Catholic Church, 9025 Larimore, Omaha. Interment at Mt Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, Kansas. Memorials to (National)TEC Conference and The Institute for Priestly Formation (IPF - Saint John Paul II priest fund). John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 N 72 Street | 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.