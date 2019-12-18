Brown, Rev. James Victor, OAR June 18, 1921 - December 8, 2019 "The fountain of inner joy that was mine on Ordination Day has never ceased to flow." These are the words Fr. Brown used at his 50th jubilee as he described his life as a priest. Omaha was blessed with 32 of the 73 years Fr. Brown lived as a priest; serving as youth formator at Boys Town, pastor Holy Ghost parish, founding Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry, and associate pastor at St James Catholic Church. In 1975, he brought the TEC (Teens Encounter Christ) movement to our archdiocese and served as its Spiritual Director for decades. More than 11,000 high school seniors have worn the TEC cross in Omaha and surrounding communities because of the diligence and devotion of Fr. Brown. Countless people across the country are thankful today for this steadfast, loving, determined, nurturing, deeply spiritual yet simple man we were all blessed to know. He once wrote, "These relationships are what makes life precious and through which we become a grace to one another." May God speed you to your eternal reward, faithful servant and good friend. SERVICES: All services at St James Catholic Church, 9025 Larimore, Omaha. VISITATION begins on Thursday, December 19, 2019, 5 PM with a Vigil Service at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, December 20, 11 AM. Interment at Mt Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, Kansas. Memorials to (National)TEC Conference and The Institute for Priestly Formation (IPF - Saint John Paul II priest fund). JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
