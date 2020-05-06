Brown, Mutsuko Matsuda "Mitzi"

Brown, Mutsuko Matsuda "Mitzi" June 20, 1931 - May 3, 2020 Age 88. Mitzi was a Japanese language teacher, jewelry smith and homemaker. Preceded in death by husband, Robert V. Brown; daughter, Patricia H. Smith. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Terrance and Teresa Brown; grandchildren, Sellenee Sich, Jotham Brown, Lor Smith, Saree Tribble, and Chelsea Hudalla; and 9 great-grandchildren. Private Graveside Service: Friday, May 8 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Restore Community Church, Omaha. https://restoreomaha.churchcenter.com/giving. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

