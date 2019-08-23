Brown, Mary Celeste April 30, 1963 - August 21, 2019 Preceeded in death by parents, Jess and Barbara (Regan) Brown. Survived by brothers and sisters: Cassie and Jenny Brown, Chris Brown (Mary), all of Omaha; Andrea Berch (Randy), Peru, IA; Mike Brown (Kari) of Cairo, NE; Matt Brown of Omaha; nieces, Ali and Marcy; nephews, Kelly, Andrew, Jon, Tobie, Logan, Bailey; great-nephews and a niece. CELEBRATION OF LIFE GATHERING: Sunday, from 1-4pm, at Kahler Dolce Mortuary. Private Inurnment. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington | 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.