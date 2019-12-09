Brown, Jonathan B. June 7, 1968 - December 6, 2019 MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday 6pm at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel. MEMORIAL VISITATION with the family prior to Service Wednesday from 4-6pm, also at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel 3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

