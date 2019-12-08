Brown, Jonathan B. June 7, 1968 - December 6, 2019 Preceded in death by his father, Bevin Brown. Survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Kelli Brown; children, Nicholas Brown, Zachary Brown and Nathaniel (fianc� Brooke Winsor) Brown; mother, Donna Brown; brothers, Michael Brown, Christopher Brown and Matthew (Carolee) Brown; 6 nieces; 5 nephews, his extended family, many good friends and the Cornhusker Corvette Club. Memorial Service Wednesday, 6:00 p.m. at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel. Memorial visitation with the family Wednesday, 4pm to 6pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel 3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.