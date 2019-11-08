Brown, Janice Kaye March 28, 1942 - November 7, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Kenneth "Charlie" Brown. Survived by children, Margie Schimonitz, Ken (HaeSun) Brown, Vicki (Steve) Wolpa; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Virginia (Ronald) Pieters, Bud (Jeanette) Smith; many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Saturday, November 9, 11-12pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 12pm, at Crosby Burket Funeral Home. Crosby Burket Swanson Golden 11902 W Center Rd. | 402-333-7200 | www.crosby-burket.com

