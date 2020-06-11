Brown, James J. Jr. "Tie" Rev.

Brown, James J. Jr. "Tie" Rev. Age 71 - June 1, 2020 Survived by son, James (Terri) Brown, III; step-sons, Herbert, Omaha, Clifford Wright, Chicago, IL; sisters, Marlene Garrett, Perkins, OK, Debra (Harold) McCray, Omaha; special niece, Kenyatta Rivera; grandson, Jakir Brown, Omaha; other relatives. VIEWING: 2-6pm Thursday, Mortuary; GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11am Friday, Forest Lawn Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com

