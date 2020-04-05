Brown, Herman, Sr. TSgt USAF (Ret) Age 87 - April 1, 2020 The Founder and Pastor of Mount Carmel Baptist Church, Inc., Bellevue, NE of 42 years, Herman Brown Sr., age 87, entered into God's Rest on April 1, 2020. Pastor Herman Brown will be lovingly missed and remembered by his 10 beautiful children that mirror his life: Mary Jarmon-Cooper (Issac), Herman Brown Jr. (Renee), Barbara Gordillo (Francisco), Reverend Joyce Brown-Campbell, Pastor Renee Brown, Terrance Brown (Cindy), Sandra Brunson, Tracy Brown-Rowe (Harvey), Pansy Sandoval (Dr. Ruben), and Dr. Larry Brown (Maureen); 25 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and sister Cleo Peurifoy. He was preceded in death by spouse and love of his life of 64 years, First Lady Lottie Brown; father, James Brown; mother, Ruth Odom (Brown); brother, Ernest Brown; grandson, Jermain Jarmon; and great-granddaughter, Imani Edwards. Many extended family, Church members, and friends will also miss him. Military Service: Technical Sergeant of the United States Air Force; Combat Action: Korea and Viet Nam; Military Specialty: USAF Supply Specialist, USAF Special Services, Chaplain's Aide; Units: Military Support and Services, Supply Squadron, Special Operations; Citation and Awards: Air Force Commendation Medal W/2 OLC, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award Ribbon, Air Force Good Conduct Medal [7], National Defense Service Medal w/Star, Korean Service Medal, Republic of Viet Nam Campaign Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Viet Nam Service Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award [Ribbon] w/4 OLC, Small Arms Expert Marksman Ribbon. Private Family Memorial and Graveside Funeral was held Saturday, April 4. The family is planning to have a Celebration of Life Service in Pastor Herman Brown's honor in September this year. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

