Brown, Donna Mae November 20, 1938 - May 13, 2020 Age 81. Donna Mae Brown passed away on May 13, 2020 at CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha. She was born on November 20, 1938 to Charles and Leona Emma (Hoge) Stieren in Omaha. Donna married Richard L. Brown on September 22, 1956 in Omaha, and six children were born to this union. She worked at the VFW in South Omaha, and later at the Rock Bottom Caf� as a cook. She enjoyed being a member and officer of her TOPS group. She was a survivor of lung cancer twice and colon cancer. Preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years, Richard (2018); sister, Lois and her husband Sterling Paul Tanner; great-grandchild, Abraham Riehl; niece, Glenda Tanner; and nephew, Tim Tanner. Donna is survived by her children and spouses: Richard Jr. (Barbara) Brown of Papillion NE, Randolph (Roberta) Brown of Portland OR, Suzanne (Kevin) McGarrigle of Minnesott Beach NC, Robin Riehl of St. Louis MO, Christopher (Elaine) Brown, and Joseph (Michelle) Brown both of Bellevue; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis (Cliff) Gosch; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. VISITATION: Monday, May 18, 11am at Bethany Funeral Chapel, with CELEBRATION of LIFE following at 1pm. INTERMENT in St. John Cemetery. (COVID19 restrictions apply and the family requests all attendees wear a mask). In lieu of flowers, contributions to the family are appreciated BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Service information

May 18
Visitation
Monday, May 18, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison Street
La Vista, NE 68128
May 18
Funeral Service
Monday, May 18, 2020
1:00PM
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison Street
La Vista, NE 68128
