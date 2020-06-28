Brown, Don

Brown, Don October 2, 1943 - June 26, 2020 Age 76. He was born in Council Bluffs, IA on October 2, 1943. Don was the longtime owner and operator of Don's Automotive. He was preceded in death by his father, Leo Brown; mother, Marcella Yochem; step-father, Delbert Yochem; brother, James Brown; sister, Dolores Sutton; and in-laws, James and Twyla Morrow. Don is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gay Brown; children, Shelly Brown Wilkinson (Billy), Donny, Brown, Jon Brown (Rita), and Dixie Brown Hammack (Greg); 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Brown (Judy); sister, Donna Holz (Norm); sister-in-law, Dixie Cavner; brother-in-law, Jim Morrow (Ileen); special friends, Rich and Kathy Mayer; his dog, Buddy; a host of other family and friends. VISITATION: 1-3pm Sunday, June 28, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Monday at the Funeral Home. Interment in Garner Township Cemetery. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Don Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.