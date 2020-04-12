Brown, Deloris D.

Brown, Deloris D. November 21, 1943 - April 6, 2020 Preceded by parents: David and Mert Beard. Survived by children: Sheila Brown, Brenda Brown, and Alicia Mack; lifelong friend Alex Brown; grandchildren: Katrina Nwinye, Lynette Davis, Alonzo Barber, Trevon Brown, Deshionna Mack, and Nevaeh Mack; host of great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Open Viewing 9am-7pm Thursday, April 16, at Forest Lawn. Private Family Graveside Service at Forest Lawn Cemetery. FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

