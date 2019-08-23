Brown, Debra Ann Age 65 Debra Brown, of Elkhorn, died on Monday, August 19, 2019, at her home in Elkhorn with her loving family at her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Helen (Pedersen) McNichols; husband, Ted Brown; and a brother, Jerry McNichols. Debra is survived by her children, Katrina (Paul) Braughton and Corey (Nicole) Brown, all of Elkhorn; nine grandchildren; a brother, Don McNichols of Chicago, IL; and a sister, Linda Vergamini. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, August 23, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn with Rev. Judith Rainforth officiating. The family ask if you are attending the service that we all wear bright colors to reflect Debra's personality. A light lunch will be served after the services at Bethany Lutheran Church. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

