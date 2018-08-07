Brown, Daniel M. Dec 26, 1942 - Aug 5, 2018 Survived by wife, Susan; children, David Brown, Julie Bawcom (Clint). WAKE SERVICE: Thursday, August 9th, 7pm, West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5-7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, August 10th, 11am, Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Save the Redwoods League, 111 Sutter Street, 11th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94104. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

