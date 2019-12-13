Brown, Charlotte M. March 3, 1932 - December 11, 2019 Age 87, of Omaha. Preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Vernon Brown; daughters, Sandy Dowling (Jerry), Linda Dizona (Mark), Debbie Anderson; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. VISITATION: 1-3pm Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11:30am Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at 11:30am at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.