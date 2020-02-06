Brown, Bonnie L. October 12, 1939 - February 3, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Lloyd, Jr.; son, David. Survived by dhildren: Tom, Kris (Russ), Connie (Roger), Carolyn (Al), Scott (Cheri), John (Keya), Robbie, Annie (Scott); 20 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from 6:30-8pm, at St. Pius X Catholic Church (69th & Blondo). FUNERAL MASS: Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, 10:30am, at the Church. Memorials to the family. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72ND ST. CHAPEL 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

